This past week has been a whirlwind filled with family, friends, and activities.

We stayed at Notre Dame for the annual Muscato family football fest.

We returned home and welcomed Florida friends to stay with us until Irma, the roads, and refueled gas stations permitted them to drive back.

They returned home; the next day we celebrated Mark’s birthday.

Today is our first day back to usual routines. I don’t know when I’ll get birthday paraphernalia picked up or clean sheets back on the beds. I don’t know when I’ll see my Florida friends next, and I don’t know if Notre Dame will ever have a good football team again.

I do know that – amidst the nonstop noise of kids, barrage of toys, and interrupted conversations; during all things food related including buying, prepping, cooking, eating, and cleaning; through all of the packing and unpacking, gift wrapping and cat napping – I love a lot and I am loved lots.

Life is the unpredictable, loud, messy, morphing variable. Love is the constant.

Life constantly evolves. Love is constant.

Whatever you’re going through right now – whether good, bad, or indifferent – know that it’s temporary. It’s all temporary.

Love is constant.

You are loved and you are love.

Constantly.

