My Canadian Adventure

Hello you beautiful people you. I’m on an adventure, and I’m bringing you along with me.

I left my house at 6:45 this morning to begin my journey to Ottawa. Why Ottawa, you ask? Because I have a friend who lives there. I’m going to stay with her for a few nights.

Sounds reasonable and totally normal, right? Here’s the twist: I’ve never met her.

Whaaaaaaat?

No really. We’ve never met face to face.

It all started about two years ago, when I signed up for an online women’s group that met once a week for eight weeks via group video chat. That’s how I met my friend, and we immediately hit it off.

She’s Canadian and two decades my senior with a fierce fashion sense. We message each other on the reg, we have Skype dates, we exchange birthday presents. In other words, we’re besties.

But Jamie, how do you know you aren’t getting Catfished?

Well, because I’m using my brains for one – I mean, some of our Skype convos are impromptu! – plus, I’m holding my breath in just the right way, so everything’s bound to work out.

This isn’t anything new, staying with people I’ve never met before. There was that host family on a high school show choir trip, and that aunt of a friend in college. But this is the first time I’ve done anything like this.

In fact, it’s a trip of many firsts.

It’s my first time driving to Midway by myself. (I made it on the first try without any wrong turns, cussing, or stopping for a potty break, thank you very much.)

It’s my first solo trip since becoming a mom. (Insert Hallelujah Chorus.)

My first time to Canada. (O Canada!)

My first time traveling internationally by myself. (Mommy, Wow! I’m a big kid now.)

So here I am, in a Toronto airport, awaiting my connecting flight. Of the hundreds of seats in this lounge, where do I wind up?

Under a giant nostril. Which really, is quite tame as far as orifices go.

Anyway, once I land in Ottawa and find out whether or not my friend is real – she’s real, I’m telling you she’s real! – we’re going to dinner.

Also while here, we’re touring Canada’s capital, boutique shopping, exploring, hiking, and celebrating Canada’s Thanksgiving.

Maybe another blog post will come of this trip, I don’t know. I’ll post pics along the way to Instagram, so follow me there if you’re interested.

Either way, thanks for being a part of my Canadian adventure.

Always,

Jamie

Advertisements