Karmic donuts.

It’s a Together Rising quote that came across my Instagram feed yesterday.

The internet, along with outlets like social media and good ole blogs, give people more opportunity to share their voice than ever. And a lot of us do just that – voice opinions.

Opinions not backed by action are the word form of empty calories: A lot of content, no healthy substance.

“Our opinion won’t change the world. But our love might.”

It’s looped in my mind ever since I read it. It reminds me of another of my friends who’s committed to performing one intentional act of kindness every day this month.

She’s not doing it for show or praise. She’s doing it because she’d been feeling devoid of joy lately and decided to put out into the world what she’s been missing. From her kind acts, guess what she’s been receiving in return? Joy. Lots of it.

Tonight, Mark, Miller, and I went to O’Charley’s for dinner. I recognized a woman dining by herself; she’s a checker at my go-to Kroger. I’m guessing she’s in her seventies, and she shows up for work and stands her entire shift and does her job all the while being pleasant.

A few months ago, while in the checkout, a man became belligerent. I don’t know what had upset him. I do know from four lanes away, I heard and saw him screaming obscenities at this lady.

My heart broke as I watched her tremble slightly, whether from fear, anger, or a combination thereof, I don’t know. She kept her eyes down, mouth closed, and continued scanning items. She did not engage with him.

The man was escorted from the store. He paced outside while I drove away.

Jamie, you can love her right now. Here’s an opportunity for an intentional act of kindness.

When our server came back around, I asked if I could have the woman’s bill. Unfortunately, she’d paid at the bar when she’d ordered, prior to being seated. I asked the server to offer her a drink or a dessert instead.

In the meantime, I grabbed a scrap of paper and wrote a note to the lady. I referenced that day in Kroger and the belligerent man, acknowledging her response to him. “Sometimes silence speaks louder than words,” I wrote.

Her silence – her choice to not engage – spoke volumes to me. Our society has become so combative, so willing to talk back, to fight, to voice opinions! And she? Didn’t go there. Not with him. (Wisely so, in my opinion <— see that?)

Our server reported back that she accepted the offer and ordered a piece of pie. I slipped the note to our server asking her to deliver it. We paid the bill and left.

Next stop? Dunkin’ Donuts drive thru for an end-of-soccer-season treat to Miller. We ordered one donut with chocolate icing and sprinkles. At the window, we paid $1.03 including tax. The young man handed the bag to Mark and said, “I put two extra donuts in there. No charge.”

Karmic donuts.

Put good into the world folks. Not because you expect it in return (I certainly didn’t expect it last night). Do it because it feels really really good.

Because anger and shouting spreads hurt; acts of kindness spread joy.

Because opinions won’t change the world.

But our love?

Can.