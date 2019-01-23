Free eBook for a Limited Time

“Done is the enemy of perfect.”

You may recall this time a year ago, when I announced the completion of my mini ebook Survival Mode. I toiled at that thing, not just writing it, but in pitching it to publishers, deciding to publish it myself, formatting it, getting it set up for purchase on the blog, etc. So much work.

I didn’t love the finished product. It was fine, just fine…but it was also finished. I voiced as much in an email with a woman from my writing group. Her response included a line that has stuck with me ever since, “You have honored the true and wise saying that perfectionism is the enemy of done.”

Take that perfectionism.

Except, one year later I still feel there’s more to be done with Survival Mode. So here I am doing…again.

I figured out how to self-publish through Amazon; a quite easy process that makes the book look and function as an ebook put out by any major publisher. New updates enhance the original story, including a new cover (yep, I created that myself too) and a stream-lined, user-friendly downloading process. Best of all, for one day and one day only, I’m offering Survival Mode FOR FREE to anyone who’s interested.

Why might you ask? Because I believe in its message. It’s important to me. Important enough that rather than worry about the $2.99 profit I could make on a sale, I’d rather get it into as many hands as possible, in the hope that it’s important to you too.

If you find meaning within its pages, tell others about it or leave a review (especially the good kind).

Click here to download Survival Mode at NO COST. The offer lasts until midnight tonight, pacific time. To all of my Central Illinoisans, that’s 10:00 p.m.

But Jamie, you haven’t even told us what the book’s about.

If you’ve ever caught yourself saying, “I’m in the thick of it.” “I’m surviving.” Or, the oh-so obvious, “I’m in survival mode,” that’s what the book’s about. The hard to identify, elusive yet tangible place of survival.

If you’ve ever slipped into mundane living, or on to survival, or worst of all wound up in a depressive state, this will ring true with you.

This story’s setting is inside of an isolated, empty hotel – symbolic for the mind’s varying levels of survival. Ranging from unhappiness to full-blown depression, the Main Character and her negative self-talk, Snarky, take the reader through Survival Mode and, most importantly, out again.

This short read is perfect for an airplane ride, an evening on the couch, or a wonderfully generous nap time. But please note, it contains strong language.

So that’s that. I have zero regrets that I released Survival Mode a year ago and am revisiting it now. I know I’m not alone; think of all the books out there with multiple editions.

That’s the thing about done: it’s the enemy of perfect, and it also isn’t necessarily permanent. In this case, and in so many cases, “done” is the starting point, not the end point.

What’s one thing you’ve been putting off due to that pilfering pest perfection, and what’s one action you can take right now away from perfect and toward done? Leave your answer in the comments.

As for me? I’m sharing this installment. 😉

