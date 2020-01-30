One Day of Giveaways – TODAY

2020 has gotten off to a good start, in part because after four years of Commode To Joy, I finally believe in what I’m doing. There’s a confidence behind my approach that’s been absent until now; I’ve poured a pavement and laid a foundation that’s smooth and dry.

Most of my CTJ time is spent on Instagram (@commodetojoy) where I post regularly, Monday-Friday. My latest there is a giveaway that launched this Monday.

Why a giveaway now? Because we’re less than halfway through winter — a stretch when seasonal depression and cabin fever take root and that persistent Midwestern permacloud threatens to settle over more than just sky.

To help add happy to a time of year that can be crappy for many, Commode To Joy has partnered with four local businesses to make this giveaway a reality. Each business offers a product or service that I, along with many others, benefit from regularly in real life. How? They help you feel good, and I’m all about that.

I don’t want you, my beloved blog followers, to miss out on the action! Keep scrolling to see what’s available in this contest, and then click to enter.

Day 1 of Giveaways | $25 gift card for Namken Nutrition | For your chance to win, enter here.

Day 2 of Giveaways | $50 gift card to Giggles | For your chance to win, enter here.

Day 3 of Giveaways | Four 1-week passes at RedZone Fitness | For more details and your chance to win, enter here.

Day 4 of Giveaways | $100 gift card to Brass Horn Too | For your chance to win, enter here.

All contests will close Thursday, January 30th at 11:59 p.m. central time. The winners will be announced Friday, January 31st on Instagram.

(And, because I’m very aware that not all of you have Instagram accounts, send your Millennial children to my page. If you are a Millennial child helping your elders out with technology, well done.) 😉

As always, thanks for your love and support,

Jamie

Categories: Odes To Joy

Tags: Emotional Health, Encouragement, Feel Good, Happiness, Inspiration, Joy, Life, Lifestyle, Mental Health, Perspective, Well Being