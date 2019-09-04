They Say Marriage Is About Give and Take…

We’re celebrating our 8 year anniversary, which has me all kinds of reflective and optimistic. And why not be optimistic when things are going well?

Part of what’s gotten us to this point isn’t looming vows or the iron rod of commitment. It’s not even the old cliché about give and take. It’s more an approach of give and accept.

For instance, giving your partner time to do the things that are important to them (like working out, sleeping, and eating when hungry). Accepting that if your spouse doesn’t get certain things (like a workout, a nap, or FOOD WHEN HUNGRY, they’ll be about as pleasant as a hyena with hemorrhoids.

(In the beginning I was all, Why do you have to workout? Don’t you want to spend time with me? Now I’m all, For the love of God Go Workout!)

Giving help in the form of time and listening ears (even when you reaalllly just want to read your book). Accepting that if your spouse lets out an audible sigh when having to close said book, that doesn’t mean they don’t care. They closed the book, after all.

(Substitute book for phone, show, sports game, you get the gist.)

Giving consideration to your partner’s logic and objectivity. Accepting that sometimes your counterpart needs to be emotional and subjective.

Giving the benefit of the doubt. Accepting apologies.

Giving the ole spouse the chance to see another day even when they napalm you in bed. Accepting that your napalmed counterpart will have words about said stench severity til death do you part.

(Speaking of which, we’re going out for sushi tonight. If I don’t wake in the morning, it’ll likely be due to ass-phyxiation. Get it?)

Muscato gives me my way every time I ask for a photo, tonight included. Before I even made the reservation, I accepted that we’d be late for dinner.

2011

2019

Do you take this man to be your husband?

I do.

Do you take this woman to be your wife?

I do.

Let the taking end there.

From the I dos on, consider it giving and accepting instead.

